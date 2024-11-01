Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Proficient Auto Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance
PAL opened at $8.19 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile
Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.
