Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Proficient Auto Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

PAL opened at $8.19 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.