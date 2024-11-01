Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.00 million. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $104.16 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

