Marcus & Millichap (MMI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $26,577.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,433,930.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,023 shares of company stock worth $603,521. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

