Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 673,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.
View Our Latest Analysis on CCU
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $561.95 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.