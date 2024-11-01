Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 293,929 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $516,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 108,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

FAX opened at $16.40 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

