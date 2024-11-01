Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

