Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Decreases By 10.3%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Superconductor Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ AMSC opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.82 million, a P/E ratio of -490.40 and a beta of 2.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on AMSC
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Superconductor
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.