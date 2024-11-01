Short Interest in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Decreases By 10.3%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 931,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS opened at $0.88 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

