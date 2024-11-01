Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Increases By 10.0%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

HLNFF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.