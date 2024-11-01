Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Standex International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SXI

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $4,647,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 292.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $691,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.