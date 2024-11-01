TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Price

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

ZBRA opened at $381.97 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $394.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.62 and a 200-day moving average of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

