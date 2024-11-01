D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $186.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.33.

Shares of DHI opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

