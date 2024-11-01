KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

KREF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 277.63 and a quick ratio of 392.62. The company has a market capitalization of $803.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 455,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9,591.3% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 290,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 287,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

