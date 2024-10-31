Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 561 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 376.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 218.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.