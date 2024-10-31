Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of V stock opened at $290.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $530.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.09 and a 200-day moving average of $273.38. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.99 and a 12-month high of $295.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.07.

Get Our Latest Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.