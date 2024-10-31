Andina Capital Management LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Andina Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 45,189.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after buying an additional 9,736,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $290.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.38. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.99 and a 1 year high of $295.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.07.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

