865 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ENB opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.