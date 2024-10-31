Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.32. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

