Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.