abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,124,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 483,217 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $32,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE F opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

