SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 28,679 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,435 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 2,622,288 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 289.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,032,000 after buying an additional 1,355,351 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 409.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,425,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,231,000 after buying an additional 1,145,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,897,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

