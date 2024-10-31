Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

