Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 131 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 66.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.61 and its 200 day moving average is $361.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.61 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $389.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

