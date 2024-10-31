Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,528.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,407. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Gartner Trading Down 0.1 %

Gartner stock opened at $517.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.20 and a 1 year high of $535.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

