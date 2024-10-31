Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CRWD opened at $307.45 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 580.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.63 and a 200 day moving average of $307.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

