MBA Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 132.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 146,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $460.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

