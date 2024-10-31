Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 146,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

