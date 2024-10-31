Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 116.4% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

