Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 276 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

COP opened at $103.03 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

