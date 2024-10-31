Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $383.89 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $394.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

