Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $621.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $481.94 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $623.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.49.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
