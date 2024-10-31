Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $621.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $481.94 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $623.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

