MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.57 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.56 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

