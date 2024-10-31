Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.57 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.56 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

