Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.