State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.48 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $293.54 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

