State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,015 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 263,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 313.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.