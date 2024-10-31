Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,918 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $161.15 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $164.65. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

