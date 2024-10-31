Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 358,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $451,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

