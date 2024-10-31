Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,301,000 after acquiring an additional 295,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,182,000 after acquiring an additional 673,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

