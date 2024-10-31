Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,947,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,212,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,711,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $22,465,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $15,548,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

