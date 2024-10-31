abrdn plc Has $28.18 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $28,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.71.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $238.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $240.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

