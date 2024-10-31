Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

