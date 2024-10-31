Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $431.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.11 and a 1-year high of $456.16.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.