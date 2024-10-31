Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $105.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $109.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

