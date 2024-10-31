DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.11 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,466 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 278,886 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $111,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TC Energy by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 49,890.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

