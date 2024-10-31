Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $265.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $196.48 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.