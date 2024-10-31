Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 67 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,988,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA opened at $421.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $327.84 and a 52 week high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

