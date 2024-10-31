Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $870,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

