Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $221.15 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.28 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The stock has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

