Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $5,041,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 23.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Linde by 23.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Linde by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 147.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

LIN stock opened at $473.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.70. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $376.70 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

